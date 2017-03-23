HELSINKI (AP) — British actress Emma Thompson says she once turned down an offer by Donald Trump to stay at the Trump Towers, years before he became the U.S. president.
Speaking on a Scandinavian TV show, Thompson said that while filming the 1998 film “Primary Colors,” the phone in her trailer rang and the voice on the other end said, “Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.”
Thompson said it was “like a moose has just entered my trailer,” as that phone had never rung before.
She said Trump called to offer her “some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.” She said he added: “I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. asks for release from Washington
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
Thompson said she did not accept the offer.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.