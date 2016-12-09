NEW YORK (AP) — A British man flew his girlfriend all the way across the pond to New York City so he could propose to her at the firehouse used in the “Ghostbusters” franchise.
Wearing a hard hat and safety vest, Giles Baugh dropped to one knee at Ladder 8 in Tribeca and asked Melissa Ward to marry him.
Ward, who says she’s learned to embrace Baugh’s “Ghostbusters” fandom, happily agreed.
The New York Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2hlNHPK ) the proposal took several months of planning.
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Light snowfall expected in Seattle tonight; Snohomish County could see more
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Buzzfeed comes to Seattle, eats salmon and is dumbfounded by trees and mountains WATCH
- Forecast: Prepare for snow to hit Seattle late Thursday afternoon
A city employee convinced the FDNY to go along with Baugh’s stunt so long as the proper safety precautions were taken. The 1903 firehouse is currently undergoing a $6.5 million renovation.
Baugh says he can recite his favorite scenes from the 1984 movie verbatim.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.