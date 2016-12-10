Bristol Palin is expecting her third child, she tells Entertainment Tonight.
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s daughter announced her pregnancy on ET. She and husband Dakota Meyer said they are excited and “blessed” to welcome a baby in the spring.
A Palin family spokesman declined to comment.
Bristol Palin launched an abstinence campaign after giving birth as an unwed teen. She had her son, Tripp, in December 2008 with former fiance Levi Johnston. She and Meyer had a girl, Sailor Grace, in December 2015.
The 26-year-old also performed on “Dancing with the Stars” and had a short-lived cable TV show.
