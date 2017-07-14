REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts bride is gaining national attention after ceding the traditional father-daughter dance at her wedding to her best friend and her father, who is dying of cancer.

Michaela Cook-Yotts invited her bridesmaid, Jessica Otto, to take the dancefloor with her father and sister at Cook-Yotts’ February wedding in Sharon.

Otto told WPRI-TV she was grateful for the “selfless” act. She told ABC her father, Peter, only has about two months to live after battling cancer since 2001.

The three danced to Aaron Krause’s version of “Every Breath You Take” by The Police.

Peter Otto is a patient at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and participated for years in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge that benefits it. But Jessica will be cycling solo next month because of her father’s declining health.