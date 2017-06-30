DOVER, Ohio (AP) — A bride who lost her wedding dress while traveling through Ohio has found it, thanks to social media.

WJW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2st8YrM ) Jennifer Contini and fiance Steven Cunningham were driving from Southampton, New York, to Dover, Ohio, when they lost the dress.

Contini says they stopped during the trip, and she thinks she left the dress on top of the car as they drove away.

Contini posted a message about the dress on Facebook, and the post went viral.

She says a friend of a friend saw the dress hanging on a fence at the end of a driveway. A Southampton couple had found it and hung it with the hope someone would claim it.

The couple is sending the dress to Dover, just in time for the July 7 wedding.

