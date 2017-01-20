ST. LOUIS (AP) — Facebook says it was mistaken in disabling the accounts of a woman who aids breast cancer survivors in the St. Louis area by creating tattoos of the nipple and areola after reconstructive surgery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2j1cY16 ) reports that Facebook told Kerry Soraci on Friday that an employee was mistaken in removing her accounts, claiming they did not meet “community standards.” The social media company apologized and the contents have since been restored.

The Post-Dispatch website, stltoday.com, reported on Thursday that Soraci had been booted from Facebook for showing examples of her work. She was told that Facebook disables accounts that solicit others or feature content that is sexually suggestive or contains nudity.

Soraci says the photos she posts promote her business and educate women about post-surgery options.

