NEW YORK (AP) — A Brazilian tourist who was stabbed in a busy area near New York City’s Central Park says he had been in the United States for only a couple of hours before he was attacked.
Marcus Martins Machado told the Daily News from his hospital bed Monday that he’s “nervous and sad” about the attack Sunday afternoon near Columbus Circle. It’s an intersection and transit hub at the park’s southwest corner.
The 23-year-old Machado says he was standing with his luggage, snapping photos, when a man abruptly stabbed him in the torso.
The assailant fled. Police are looking for him.
Machado says he needs surgery and isn’t sure when he’ll be released.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com