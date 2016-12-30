Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing in Nova Iguaçu, a city just north of Rio de Janeiro, where he had been vacationing.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Police in Brazil believe Greece’s ambassador to the country was killed by his wife’s lover under her orders in a house in the Rio area and have detained three suspects, authorities said Friday.

Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing Monday in Nova Iguaçu, a city just north of Rio de Janeiro, where he had been vacationing. The couple lived most of the time in the capital, Brasília.

Police investigator Evaristo Pontes Magalhães said Friday that military-police officer Sérgio Gomes Moreira Fi­lho, 29, had confessed to killing Amiridis, alleging self-defense.

Investigators said Filho knew Amiridis, 59, who wasn’t aware of the affair he was having with the ambassador’s 40-year-old wife, Françoise Amiridis.

Magalhães said Filho’s cousin, Eduardo de Melo, acknowledged taking part in the killing as a lookout. The cousin accused Françoise Amiridis of offering him the equivalent of $25,000 to participate.

Françoise Amiridis has denied she was involved in the plot. According to Magalhães, Françoise Amiridis said she couldn’t stop Filho from killing her husband and insisted she was not at home at the time of the crime.

But the police investigator said in a news conference late Friday, the “evidence clearly puts the ambassador’s wife as a co-author of the crime.” He said Françoise Amiridis started plotting with Filho to kill the ambassador after the couple had a fight three days before Christmas. “All our evidence suggests that her motivation was to use the financial resources left by the ambassador so she could enjoy life with Sérgio,” the police investigator, Magalhães, said.

Magalhães said a judge had ordered the temporary arrest of Françoise Amiridis, Filho and his cousin.

The first signs that the ambassador had been slain came late Thursday, when police found blood spots believed to be his on a sofa in the house the couple kept in Nova Iguaçu, where the wife’s family lives.

Filho told police he strangled the ambassador during a fight, but the blood evidence found on the scene makes his claim unlikely, Magalhães said. Neighbors said they did not hear any shots in the house, leading police to believe the policeman stabbed Amiridis.

Magalhães said the investigation also showed that Amiridis’ body was removed from the house in a carpet at the same time that Françoise Amiridis arrived with their 10-year-old daughter, who did not see the body of her father.

Police believe a body found in a burned-out car that Kyriakos Amiridis had rented Dec. 21 was the ambassador’s, but forensics experts are working to confirm that.

The Greek Embassy website in Brazil says Amiridis started his career as a diplomat in 1985 in Athens and became Greece’s top diplomat in Brazil in 2016.

He earlier was Greece’s ambassador to Libya and worked as consul in Rio from 2001-04.