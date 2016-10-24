PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a metal thief damaged an exterior staircase at a historically significant building in downtown Philadelphia.
The theft of a 6-foot section of brass railing from the Union League of Philadelphia sent brick and stone tumbling to the sidewalk.
Union League marketing director Erica Martin says surveillance cameras recorded a man approaching the organization’s grand curved staircase just after 3 a.m. Monday. Officials are waiting on a repair estimate, but Martin says it will be restored quickly.
The Union League of Philadelphia was founded in 1862 to support President Abraham Lincoln’s policies. Today, it’s a buttoned-down private club for business and political leaders.
The group’s 151-year-old French Renaissance-style building sits a couple blocks from City Hall. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
