NEW YORK (AP) — Platinum-selling R&B singers Tyrese, Brandy, Anthony Hamilton and Kem celebrated Mother’s Day two days early at a concert in front of feverish fans in Brooklyn.

The second annual SJ Presents Mother’s Day Good Music Festival took place at the Barclays Center, which also included rising singer-songwriter Major.

Brandy was energetic as she worked the stage left to right, singing memorable hit songs such as “I Wanna Be Down,” ”Full Moon” and “Sittin’ Up In My Room.” Tyrese, also a star of the “Fast & Furious” box office franchise, closed the four-hour show.

Hamilton’s performance went from upbeat to soulful as fans sang along with the Grammy-winning singer. He was supported by The Hamiltones, his lively backing band who earned loud cheers from the crowd when hitting impressive high notes.

Kem, whose sound blends R&B, neo-soul and jazz, was a powerhouse with a large backing band dressed nattily in tuxedos.

“God bless the mothers — we love you,” he yelled.

The Detroit-raised singer, who was once homeless and a drug addict, said his mother gave birth to him when she was 17 and that his grandfather was preacher, so the time was a rough one for his mother. He thanked God for supporting her and him onstage and said he wanted to give back as a result.

Then Kem told the audience he would give $5,000 to the YMCA in Brooklyn and $5,000 to the organization WIN (Women In Need), which supports homeless women and their children.

Last year’s Mother’s Day Good Music Festival, also held at the Barclays Center, featured R&B singers Monica, Ginuwine, Tank, Keyshia Cole and Avant.

