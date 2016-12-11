LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles radio station says former “Brady Bunch” star Susan Olsen has been fired after she got into an online confrontation with openly gay actor Leon Acord-Whiting.
LA Talk Radio announced on Friday that it will not tolerate hateful speech and that it has severed ties with the host.
Us Weekly reports (http://usm.ag/2gAaG8d) Acord-Whiting criticized the co-host of “Two Chicks Talkin’ Politics” after he was a guest on the show.
Olsen, who played Cindy Brady in the TV show, posted on her Facebook page that Acord-Whiting blocked her “before I could even get one hit in.”
Acord-Whiting later posted a screenshot of a Facebook message he says Olsen sent to him. In the screenshot, Olsen appears to call the actor an offensive term for gay men.
