Millions loved, and kept on loving, the innocent sitcom about a blended family.

LOS ANGELES — Florence Henderson, the wholesome actress who went from Broadway star to television icon when she became Carol Brady, the ever-cheerful matriarch of “The Brady Bunch,” has died, her manager and her publicist said. She was 82.

Ms. Henderson died late Thursday of heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being hospitalized the day before, said her publicist, David Brokaw.

Well after it ended its initial run, in 1974, the show resonated with audiences, and it returned to television in various forms again and again, including “The Brady Bunch Hour” in 1977, “The Brady Brides” in 1981 and “The Bradys” in 1990. It was also seen endlessly in reruns.

Premiering in 1969, it also was among the first shows to introduce to television the blended family. As its theme song reminded viewers each week, Ms. Henderson’s Carol was a single mother raising three daughters when she met her TV husband, Robert Reed’s Mike Brady, a single father who was raising three boys.

Ms. Henderson was already a Broadway star when the show began, having originated the title role in the musical “Fanny.” But after “The Brady Bunch,” she would always be known to fans as Carol Brady.

Ms. Henderson was a 19-year-old drama student in New York when she landed a one-line role in the play “Wish You Were Here.”

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were so impressed they made her the female lead in a 1952 road tour of “Oklahoma!” When the show returned to Broadway for a revival in 1954, she continued in the role and won rave reviews.

Her career nearly came to an end in 1965 when she suddenly lost her hearing while appearing in “The King and I” in Los Angeles. She was diagnosed with a hereditary condition called osteosclerosis. “Corrective surgery in both ears restored my hearing,” she said in 2007.

As her TV career blossomed with “The Brady Bunch,” Ms. Henderson also began to make frequent TV guest appearances. She was the first woman to host “The Tonight Show” for the vacationing Johnny Carson.

Florence Agnes Henderson was born Feb. 14, 1934, in the town of Dale in southern Indiana. She was the 10th child of a tobacco sharecropper of Irish descent.

She married theater executive Ira Bernstein and the couple had four children before the union ended in divorce after 29 years. Her second husband, John Kappas, died in 2002. She is survived by her four children; their respective spouses, and five grandchildren.