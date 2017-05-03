LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt is opening up for the first time about his pending divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children.
Pitt tells GQ Style magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was “self-inflicted.” Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, days after it was reported that Pitt was abusive toward their 15-year-old son on a plane. Pitt was eventually cleared by authorities.
The 53-year-old actor says he has quit drinking since then and is seeing a therapist.
Pitt says he and Jolie have agreed to “work together” on shared custody of their six children because it’s “very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”
Most Read Stories
- Video: Small plane crashes into street in Mukilteo WATCH
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Riots mar May Day in Portland and Olympia. In Seattle? Light up the ‘peace joint’ WATCH
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- Seattle City Council votes to pursue income tax on 'high-end households'
Pitt says he has to focus less on work and more on listening to his children.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.