LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt is skipping his first public appearance after last week’s split with Angelina Jolie Pitt. He says he won’t attend the premiere of Terrence Malick’s new documentary Wednesday night as scheduled.

Pitt, who narrates “Voyage of Time,” said in a statement Wednesday that he’s grateful to have been part of the project, but is “currently focused on my family situation and don’t want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film.”

Pitt has yet to file a response in the divorce case. Jolie Pitt cited irreconcilable differences in her Sept. 20 filing to end their two-year marriage. The couple share six children.

The FBI has said it is gathering information about allegations Pitt was involved in a fight aboard a private plane carrying his family on Sept. 14.