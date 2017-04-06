LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt has made a somewhat rare public appearance since his split with Angelina Jolie by showing up at the Hollywood premiere of “Lost City of Z.”
The actor looked noticeably thinner when arriving at the Arclight Cinemas on Tuesday night. Although he was pelted with questions from reporters, Pitt gave a wave and said only, “Hi. Good to see you all.”
Pitt has kept a low-profile since Jolie’s divorce filing in September. He showed up at a few premieres last fall for his war drama, “Allied,” which turned out to be a box office disappointment. He also introduced a clip for eventual Best Picture winner “Moonlight” at the Golden Globes in January.
Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment produced “Moonlight” and “Lost City of Z.”
