ALPINE, Texas (AP) — Police say the boyfriend of a missing West Texas college student has been named a suspect because investigators believe he was the last person with her before she disappeared.

Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says the search continued Friday for Zuzu Verk of Fort Worth. Fierro says no one has been arrested and that Verk’s boyfriend, Robert Fabian, has refused to answer police questions since reporting Verk missing on Oct. 14.

Police say the junior at Sul Ross State University in Alpine had a date with Fabian on Oct. 11. Fierro says Fabian told officers he last saw her early on Oct. 12.

Fierro says Fabian went to police two days later to report Verk missing after her mother contacted him about not hearing from her daughter.

An attorney for Fabian didn’t immediately return a message Friday.