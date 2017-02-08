ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A deputy sheriff in eastern Kentucky has been suspended after authorities say he made a racist comment on Facebook.
Local media outlets reported Tuesday that Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Woods confirmed in a statement that the post came from the deputy but did not name him. He was suspended for 24 days without pay.
The suspension began Jan. 25, and Wood says it is the maximum disciplinary action allowed by policy.
He says any other comments about the action would be improper since it concerns personnel action involving an employee of the office.
