ALENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old boy walking home from a grocery store with his father is one of two people wounded by gunfire in an eastern Pennsylvania city.
Allentown police say the shootings happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The boy was hit in the wrist and a 23-year-old man nearby was hit in the leg. Police aren’t sure whether the man was the intended target. Both victims are expected to survive.
Police Capt. Bill Reinik says “the 11-year-old child was an unfortunate victim of this nonsense, he was walking with his father after returning home from the grocery store.”
Police haven’t filed charges and are hoping the public can help identify the shooter.
