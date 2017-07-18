CENTERPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy taking sailing lessons that involved deliberately capsizing his boat in suburban New York has fallen from a rescue boat and been struck by its propeller and killed.
Police say the sailboat the boy and two others were in at the Centerport Yacht Club on Tuesday was intentionally capsized as part of the lesson. They say an instructor pulled the boy into an adjacent motor boat but the boy then fell out of that boat and was struck by its propeller.
The instructor pulled the boy back into the motor boat and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.
Officials at the yacht club have declined to comment.