SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a boy has been shot by a classmate outside a middle school in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy.

Sandy police Sgt. Dean Carriger says the shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. when the two boys were arguing. The Union Middle School, about 15 miles south of Salt Lake City, was briefly put on lockdown.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The suspected shooter is in police custody.

Carriger says they don’t know why the boys were arguing.