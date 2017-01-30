DALLAS (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has announced it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.
The organization said Monday it made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The Boy Scouts had previously relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.
A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.
Kristie Maldonado says she had mixed emotions when a Boy Scouts official called to tell her about its decision. Maldonado’s son, Joe, was asked to leave his New Jersey Scout troop last fall after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson files lawsuit seeking to invalidate Trump’s immigration order WATCH
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.