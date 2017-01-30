Nation & World Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in scouting programs Originally published January 30, 2017 at 4:08 pm Share story The Associated Press DALLAS (AP) — Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in scouting programs. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryFirst-known combat death since Trump sworn in identified
