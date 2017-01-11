NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A teenager has been killed and three other people wounded in a shooting at a public housing complex in New Jersey.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says gunshots rang out Wednesday evening at a complex in Newark.
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed. Another victim suffered grave injuries and the other two victims are expected to survive.
The prosecutor’s office hasn’t released the name of the boy, pending notification of his family.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.