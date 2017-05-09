FORT DIX, N.J. (AP) — A young comic book aficionado is sharing his passion with the military.
Ten-year-old Carl Scheckel organized a campaign that gathered roughly 3,000 comic books that he donated last month to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. He collected them mostly through donations at comic book shows but also gave up many titles from his vast personal collection.
The comics were shipped to locations around the globe. Recipients are being urged to send a picture back to the Montclair boy to help recognize his hard work.
Carl has a website dedicated to comic book reviews and interviews and says he just wanted to do something for the troops.
When he dropped off his donation at the base, he was surprised with a VIP tour led by several high-ranking base officials.
