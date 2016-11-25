NEW YORK (AP) — A 9-year-old Congolese boy who was severely disfigured in a chimpanzee attack is marveling doctors with his resiliency a year after undergoing reconstructive surgery in New York.

Dunia Sibomana was the lone survivor three years ago when chimpanzees attacked him and two playmates near a preserve in Congo.

His lips were ripped off and his cheek was torn apart, leaving it hard for him to swallow or communicate. In January, he underwent surgery at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital to recreate his lips.

Nearly a year later, Dunia is thriving with a host family in Brooklyn.

He’s learned English, plays on a soccer team and has learned to surf.

His host father, Kim Chaix (SHAKES), says Dunia was shy and withdrawn when he arrived, but is now flourishing socially.