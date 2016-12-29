COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died in central Ohio, and a grand jury will consider whether charges are merited against his father.
Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Hill, of Columbus, was initially charged with child endangering last week after police said his son apparently grabbed a firearm that wasn’t properly secured and shot himself in the head. Hill flagged down an officer for help in a parking lot of a pizza parlor near his home.
The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hQp5uW ) reports the boy died Friday at a hospital.
The Franklin County prosecutor says the case now will be presented to a grand jury for other possible charges.
Court records don’t indicate whether Hill has a lawyer.
