BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a police chase in Louisiana.

State Police spokesman Bryan Lee told the Advocate (http://bit.ly/2qHA11N ) that the suspect was shot and fled police in a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

After the boy was struck and killed, the suspect was arrested and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Lee wouldn’t say how the suspect was shot, nor identify the people involved, citing the ongoing investigation.

Neighbors said the boy was about 12 years old, and a “very good kid.”

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely did say that no police officers were injured.