PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a 16-year-old boy died and another teenager was critically injured when the car they were in crashed after a night of caroling.

Sgt. Pete Simpson says five teenage boys were in the vehicle early Christmas morning, traveling from Happy Valley to Wilsonville after singing at the homes of those who attend a Romanian church in southeast Portland.

Simpson says the Volkswagen Cabriolet was part of a three-vehicle caravan. The 17-year-old driver passed one of his friends and missed a sharp turn, driving off Mt. Scott Boulevard.

Dense fog may have been a factor.

The boy who died has been identified as Samuel Chiriac of Battle Ground, Washington. The driver, Seba Pop of West Linn, was in critical condition at a Portland hospital.

Two other teen passengers suffered serious injuries and a 14-year-old boy wasn’t hurt.

The investigation remains active, but Simpson says it doesn’t appear the boys were impaired by drugs or alcohol.