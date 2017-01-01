Share story

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy in Pennsylvania has been charged with homicide after a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed another 15-year-old boy.

State police say they were called to a home in Greencastle, Franklin County, shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.

Police say one of the boys showed the victim a handgun and pointed it at him. The gun went off and the victim was shot in the head.

Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2in2byp ) reports he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Franklin County District Attorney Matt Fogal says the suspect is being charged as an adult.

Police have not released the identity of either boy.

