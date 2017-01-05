SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah father who was skiing with his children captured dramatic video of a boy dangling from a ski lift by his backpack.
Clint Ashmead said the incident occurred Monday at the Sundance Mountain Resort south of Salt Lake City.
He says operators moved quickly to stop the lift and put a mat on the ground below in case the boy fell.
The boy kicked off his skis and threw his poles down as two operators propped a ladder to the lift and pulled the boy into it.
Ashmead says the boy was rescued within about seven minutes and was OK.
It was the second time in the past three weeks that a young person has been stuck on a lift with a backpack at Sundance.
Sundance Mountain Resort officials weren’t immediately available for comment.
