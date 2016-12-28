KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Utah police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.
Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen says the boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in the town of Kearns, Utah, and was flown about 15 miles away to a Salt Lake City hospital.
Hansen said the boy was in the backseat of an SUV parked on the street near an intersection. A Black BMW sedan driving on a cross street fired at least one shot as it passed. The bullet went through the SUV’s windshield, hitting the boy.
Hansen says police believe the shooting may be gang-related and someone else was the target. Hansen did not have further details, including whether anyone else was nearby.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- The 4 best special occasion restaurants for the Seattle area
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
He says police are interviewing witnesses and searching for the BMW.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.