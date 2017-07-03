QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old boy has survived a fall from a seven-story window in Massachusetts.
Officials say the boy was leaning on a window screen at a condominium in Quincy on Saturday when it popped out.
Police Sgt. Dan Flaherty says the boy held onto the screen and landed in a bush, which cushioned his fall. The child’s parents were in another room at the time.
Flaherty says emergency medical technicians believe the boy did not have any broken bones. The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
While the boy’s fall is still under investigation, Flaherty says it appears to have been a “freak accident.”