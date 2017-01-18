WASHINGTON (AP) — A young boy has died after he stopped breathing at a day care center inside a federal building.
Washington police spokesman Officer Hugh Carew says the 3-year-old boy experienced medical distress Tuesday afternoon at the Child Development Center at the Department of Labor.
The day care center said in a statement that staff called 911 and performed the Heimlich maneuver and CPR, but were unable to save him.
Investigators did not immediately release the boy’s name. Police say the boy’s cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.