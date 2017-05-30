LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Memorial Day weekend box office was as creaky as an old pirate ship, with the lowest total industry grosses since 1999. Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” topped the charts with $78.5 million for the holiday weekend, making it the second-lowest debut for the five-film franchise.

Paramount’s big screen take on “Baywatch,” meanwhile, capsized with only $23.1 million across the four day weekend. The poorly reviewed Dwayne Johnson-starrer carried a hefty production price tag of nearly $70 million.

“Baywatch” couldn’t even beat “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which took second place in its fourth week in theaters with $27.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were “Alien: Covenant,” with $13.4 million and “Everything, Everything” with $7.7 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

1. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Disney, $78,476,767, 4,276 locations, $18,353 average, $78,476,767, 1 week.

2. “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2,” Disney, $27,189,151, 3,871 locations, $7,024 average, $340,505,078, 4 weeks.

3. “Baywatch,” Paramount, $23,106,943, 3,647 locations, $6,336 average, $27,713,457, 1 week.

4. “Alien: Covenant,” 20th Century Fox, $13,383,150, 3,772 locations, $3,548 average, $60,205,331, 2 weeks.

5. “Everything, Everything,” Warner Bros., $7,666,282, 2,801 locations, $2,737 average, $23,022,395, 2 weeks.

6. “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” 20th Century Fox, $6,121,371, 3,174 locations, $1,929 average, $15,303,332, 2 weeks.

7. “Snatched,” 20th Century Fox, $5,085,158, 2,658 locations, $1,913 average, $41,364,783, 3 weeks.

8. “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword,” Warner Bros., $4,302,088, 2,503 locations, $1,719 average, $34,957,290, 3 weeks.

9. “The Boss Baby,” 20th Century Fox, $2,460,939, 1,342 locations, $1,834 average, $169,718,129, 9 weeks.

10. “Beauty And The Beast,” Disney, $2,013,748, 1,076 locations, $1,872 average, $501,014,183, 11 weeks.

11. “The Fate Of The Furious,” Universal, $1,891,515, 1,358 locations, $1,393 average, $222,942,385, 7 weeks.

12. “How To Be A Latin Lover,” Lionsgate, $1,307,097, 669 locations, $1,954 average, $31,217,677, 5 weeks.

13. “The Lovers,” A24, $842,001, 443 locations, $1,901 average, $1,489,460, 4 weeks.

14. “Lowriders,” OTL Releasing, $790,630, 334 locations, $2,367 average, $5,378,765, 3 weeks.

15. “Norman: The Moderate Rise And The Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer,” Sony Pictures Classics, $643,875, 324 locations, $1,987 average, $3,150,101, 7 weeks.

16. “Paris Can Wait,” Sony Pictures Classics, $560,574, 70 locations, $8,008 average, $964,517, 3 weeks.

17. “Gifted,” Fox Searchlight, $517,599, 380 locations, $1,362 average, $23,761,037, 8 weeks.

18. “The Wedding Plan,” Roadside Attractions, $411,773, 98 locations, $4,202 average, $696,271, 3 weeks.

19. “Sachin: A Billion Dreams,” Viva Entertainment, $411,643, 100 locations, $4,116 average, $411,643, 1 week.

20. “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” Sony, $379,387, 362 locations, $1,048 average, $43,711,826, 8 weeks.

