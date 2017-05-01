NEW YORK (AP) — Before the arrival of “Guardians and the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ”The Fate of the Furious” took one more victory lap at the North American box office, leading all movies in ticket sales for the third straight week.

The film, which has passed $1 billion globally, grossed $19.9 million domestically over the weekend, according to final box office figures from comScore on Monday. The reign of the “Furious” sequel, however, is sure to end this weekend when “Guardians” kicks off the summer season.

In the lull between blockbusters, several smaller films did relatively strong business. The Eugenio Derbez comedy “How to Be a Latin Lover,” opened in second with $12.2 million. It drew an 89 percent Latino audience. And the South Indian film “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” came in third with $10.4 million despite playing on only 420 screens.

Both films bested the badly reviewed Emma Watson and Tom Hanks thriller “The Circle,” which debuted with $9 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

