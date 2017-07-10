NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoers, tested with the third iteration of Spider-Man in 15 years, still aren’t tired of the web slinger. Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” debuted with $117 million over the weekend in North America, according to final box-office figures Monday.

The strong result, well above the studio’s cautious $80 million forecast, is a much-needed hit for Sony Pictures. For “Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, the studio for the first time partnered with the Disney-owned Marvel Studios to bring Spider-Man into Marvel’s wider cinematic universe. The move paid off handsomely with good reviews and better-than-expected box office.

Last week’s top film, “Despicable Me,” dropped to second with $33.6 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sony, $117,027,503, 4,348 locations, $26,915 average, $117,027,503, 1 Week.

2. “Despicable Me 3,” Universal, $33,580,425, 4,535 locations, $7,405 average, $148,771,085, 2 Weeks.

3. “Baby Driver,” Sony, $13,002,721, 3,226 locations, $4,031 average, $57,135,793, 2 Weeks.

4. “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., $9,822,105, 3,091 locations, $3,178 average, $368,473,296, 6 Weeks.

5. “Transformers: The Last Knight,” Paramount, $6,376,578, 3,241 locations, $1,967 average, $118,993,338, 3 Weeks.

6. “Cars 3,” Disney, $5,382,248, 2,702 locations, $1,992 average, $133,479,660, 4 Weeks.

7. “The House,” Warner Bros., $4,778,272, 3,134 locations, $1,525 average, $18,593,950, 2 Weeks.

8. “The Big Sick,” Lionsgate, $3,576,646, 326 locations, $10,971 average, $6,846,969, 3 Weeks.

9. “47 Meters Down,” Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $2,714,173, 1,741 locations, $1,559 average, $38,407,911, 4 Weeks.

10. “The Beguiled,” Focus Features, $2,062,675, 941 locations, $2,192 average, $7,412,009, 3 Weeks.

11. “Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Disney, $1,187,170, 1,039 locations, $1,143 average, $168,812,467, 7 Weeks.

12. “Mummy,” Universal, $1,185,925, 1,045 locations, $1,135 average, $77,996,195, 5 Weeks.

13. “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2,” Disney, $860,020, 660 locations, $1,303 average, $385,560,026, 10 Weeks.

14. “Ninnu Kori,” Independent Indian, $640,519, 144 locations, $4,448 average, $640,519, 1 Week.

15. “All Eyez On Me,” Lionsgate, $606,390, 599 locations, $1,012 average, $44,316,429, 4 Weeks.

16. “The Hero,” The Orchard, $594,066, 447 locations, $1,329 average, $2,753,061, 5 Weeks.

17. “Beatriz At Dinner,” Roadside Attractions, $520,142, 419 locations, $1,241 average, $5,981,482, 5 Weeks.

18. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” 20th Century Fox, $332,106, 407 locations, $816 average, $70,535,646, 6 Weeks.

19. “Rough Night,” Sony, $273,326, 388 locations, $704 average, $21,506,528, 4 Weeks.

20. “Megan Leavey,” Bleecker Street, $237,658, 254 locations, $936 average, $12,465,780, 5 Weeks.