LOS ANGELES (AP) — An online retailer has pulled a Halloween costume that made light of the recent jewelry heist involving Kim Kardashian West.
Time reports that the listing for the “Parisian Heist” costume on Costumeish featured a bound and gagged Kardashian lookalike dressed in a white robe and sporting a giant ring. The listing didn’t include Kardashian’s name. The costume was being sold for nearly $70.
The company’s founder, Jonathon Weeks, told Time that the costume was designed to provoke a strong reaction. He says he doesn’t “want to make light of a serious situation,” adding we’re not mocking her.
The costume prompted outrage from some social media users. The company’s Twitter account announced Tuesday the costume had been pulled and apologized if it “offended anyone.”
