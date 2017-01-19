SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a scenic drive at Zion National Park in Utah is open again after crews using fire hoses removed massive boulders that tumbled onto the road nearly a week ago.
Park officials said Thursday Zion Scenic Drive is passable to the increasing flow of visitors making the trip even during the winter off-season.
The Jan. 13 slide covered both lanes with about 200 tons of boulders and debris that stretched about four car lengths.
No one was hurt, but officials shut down two miles of the road north of Zion Lodge.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
Crews used fire hoses aimed at the base of the rocks to help clear the slide. The new technique caused less damage to wildlife and the natural surroundings than the usual blasting.
Other rock slides closed hiking trails in the park.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.