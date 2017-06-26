NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two men from the Boston area were hospitalized after being knocked to the sidewalk and robbed over the weekend in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Surveillance video provided by police showed four robbers attacking the men from behind Saturday shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said cellphones and wallets were taken.

One of the men was able to get to his feet after the attack. The other remained motionless and bleeding as passers-by arrived on the scene.

The Unitarian Universalist Association identified the men to New Orleans media as Tim Byrne and James Curran. Both are staffers with the association, which held its general assembly in New Orleans over the weekend.

Curran remained hospitalized Monday.

Spokeswoman Rachel Walden told The Associated Press the association would have no more comment.