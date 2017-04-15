BOSTON (AP) — Bostonians are marking the fourth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon attacks.
Quiet remembrances have been planned Saturday to remember the victims. Three spectators were killed and more than 260 others wounded when two bombs planted near the finish line exploded on April 15, 2013, spraying shrapnel into the crowds.
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer also was killed later while struggling with the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.
Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in an ensuing standoff with police. His younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was convicted on federal charges and sentenced to death.
Most Read Stories
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to terms with Raiders --- or has he?
- Free rent for a year in Seattle: Meet the three finalists
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- UW Huskies hire Jody Wynn to replace Mike Neighbors as women’s basketball coach
The attacks have inspired several movies, including the Mark Wahlberg film “Patriots Day.”
On the eve of the anniversary, volunteers planted thousands of daffodils along the marathon course in solidarity.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.