BOSTON (AP) — The mayor of Boston has ordered the city to “fire up the duck boats” for the New England Patriots victory parade following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday night to offer his congratulations “to the greatest team, the greatest coach and the greatest quarterback of all time.”
Walsh says a parade celebrating their championship will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. He says the Pats “have made Boston and New England proud.”
The Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins have all celebrated championships in recent years by climbing aboard duck boats, amphibious vehicles that are normally used to show tourists around town.
This is the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.
