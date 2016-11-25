BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man charged with injuring four city police officers with his car was at home with his girlfriend at the time, his defense attorney said at Friday’s arraignment.

Vincent Weaks, 34, of the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, pleaded not guilty to charges including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was held on $75,000 bail in the case and had his bail revoked in a prior unrelated case.

Weaks was the driver of a car that was approached by two officers responding to reports of a man with a gun outside a Dorchester bar at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, prosecutors said.

When the officers leaned into the car to take the keys out of the ignition, it sped off and dragged the officers about 20 feet, authorities said.

Two other officers providing backup were struck and knocked to the ground by the fleeing vehicle. All four were treated and released from the hospital.

Weaks was arrested later Wednesday.

Police have the wrong man, defense attorney Paul Tomasetti said.

“It’s simply a situation where it’s a mistaken identity,” Tomasetti told the judge.

Weaks has been arrested before on drug, weapons and assault charges, according to court records.

Weaks is due back in court December 19.