BOSTON (AP) — A repaired Boston Holocaust memorial is being rededicated after it was vandalized last month.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, clergy and Holocaust survivors will gather at the New England Holocaust Memorial at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the ceremony.
Authorities say James Isaac threw a rock through a glass panel at the memorial June 28. Prosecutors say the Boston man smashed the roughly 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter) panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high (16.5-meter) towers. He was arrested.
The glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.
Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.