BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of police officers had to respond to a Boston courthouse after a verbal altercation at a murder arraignment escalated into a brawl involving up to 30 people.

A court officer says the brawl broke out at the arraignment of two men Monday charged with killing 41-year-old Shawn Borden. Authorities say the families of the defendants and of the victim exchanged words. The exchange reportedly turned into shoving and then a fight that spilled onto the street.

Officers placed at least two people in handcuffs.

Prosecutors say Borden was fatally shot while vacuuming his car Oct. 18 in the city’s Dorchester section.

A third suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.