BOSTON (AP) — The Boston City Council has unanimously approved a four-year, $68 million contract with the city’s largest police union.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2n1ynuA ) the council approved the deal on Wednesday for the 1,500 patrol officers in the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
Members will receive a 2 percent increase each year for four years. Officers who obtain additional education will receive full benefits of the so-called Quinn payments, which increase their salaries. Hazardous work compensation is also standardized.
City officials say the deal is a significant milestone because contract talks were resolved without an arbitrator, unlike in previous years.
Union officials say the deal takes into account the needs of its members and the citizens of Boston.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
