NEW YORK (AP) — The taskmaster toddler of “Boss Baby” has dethroned Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the box office with a $49 million debut.
Studio estimates released Sunday said the DreamWorks Animation release starring Alec Baldwin as a suit-clad baby narrowly edged out the previous two-week leader.
The live-action “Beauty and the Beast” took in $48 million in its third weekend. Final ticket sales figures will be released Monday.
Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell” couldn’t compete with either family-friendly release.
The dystopian science-fiction remake of the Japanese anime classic opened with just $19 million, a poor showing for a film that cost $110 million to make.
Many took issue with the casting of Scarlett Johansson as the cyborg protagonist who was Japanese in the original.
