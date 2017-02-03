SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — An international school in Bosnia has announced it will extend scholarships to refugees and other students affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The United World College’s branch in the southern city of Mostar announced Friday that it would invite students affected by the ban “to study alongside fellow students from the U.S. and over 50 other countries to foster international understanding.”
The school explained the decision was motivated by its belief in equal opportunities and the value of diversity.
The United Colleges movement was founded in 1962 with the aim of overcoming Cold War divisions by selecting scholarship students from around the world to live and learn together. It has 17 schools across the globe.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.