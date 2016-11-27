DALLAS (AP) — A new border security approach promoted by the Texas Department of Public Safety has yielded at least one result — a bumper crop of traffic tickets.

An analysis by The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2fTBBZQ ) found that traffic stops in Starr and Hidalgo counties on the Texas-Mexico border accounted for nearly 8 percent of all traffic tickets issued in Texas in September.

That result comes as the state Department of Public Safety is preparing to ask the Texas Legislature for an unprecedented $1.1 billion in border security funding for the next two years.

Agency Director Steve McCraw has no regrets. He says troopers who see traffic violations will respond. He also says drug cartel scouts engage with officers and troopers on border highways as decoys.

