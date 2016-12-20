SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol seized more than $3 million that was being smuggled from the U.S. into Mexico.
The cash was found in august inside two cars in Escondido. It’s the largest cash seizure ever made by the Border Patrol in San Diego County.
Authorities say they followed a speeding Kia Forte from a freeway and pulled it over. They found nearly $34,000 in vacuum-sealed bundles in the center console.
A second car, a Volkswagen Passat, raced away but was later found abandoned in a cul-de-sac and the driver was found hiding in some brush. Authorities say they found more than $3 million in cardboard boxes in the trunk.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The two drivers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal currency-smuggling charges.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the seizure was in August, not Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.