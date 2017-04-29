BOSTON (AP) — The local movement that torpedoed Boston’s bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics is the subject of a new book.

“No Boston Olympics: How and Why Smart Cities Are Passing on the Torch” is co-written by Chris Dempsey, a Boston resident who helped lead the opposition, and Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist.

The authors say the book tells the story of the Boston Olympics debate, but also provides a blueprint for those trying to challenge Olympic bids elsewhere. It’s slated for release Tuesday,

The U.S. Olympic Committee picked Boston to vie for the 2024 games, but Massachusetts political and business leaders quickly met stiff local resistance. They eventually withdrew from the competition in July 2015.

Los Angeles and Paris are the remaining candidates for the 2024 games.