BOSTON (AP) — The local movement that torpedoed Boston’s bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics is the subject of a new book.
“No Boston Olympics: How and Why Smart Cities Are Passing on the Torch” is co-written by Chris Dempsey, a Boston resident who helped lead the opposition, and Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist.
The authors say the book tells the story of the Boston Olympics debate, but also provides a blueprint for those trying to challenge Olympic bids elsewhere. It’s slated for release Tuesday,
The U.S. Olympic Committee picked Boston to vie for the 2024 games, but Massachusetts political and business leaders quickly met stiff local resistance. They eventually withdrew from the competition in July 2015.
Most Read Stories
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- Woman stabbed to death in Ballard
Los Angeles and Paris are the remaining candidates for the 2024 games.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.